Mark Williams ruled out for the Hornets' Saturday night matchup vs. New Orleans
It's been a career season for Mark Williams, who is currently having the best stretch of his three-year NBA career. Williams on the season is averaging 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting over 62% from the field.
He has now matched the amount of games played that he appeared in last season at 19 games. Unfortunately, Williams has been ruled out for the contest tonight against New Orleans with a right foot tendon injury, which has been listed as injury management.
Williams has yet to play on the second night of a back-to-back this season due to the Hornets playing it safe with the seven-footer and also because of the foot injury he suffered before training camp.
In a season where the Hornets have won just 11 games out of 41, it makes sense to sit the big man to avoid any potential setbacks or re-injury, especially considering the bad luck the franchise has had over the past few years.
With the Hornets listing it as "injury management" that is usually a sign that it's just resting or rehabbing a player from injury, which typically occurs on back-to-backs. With that being said, there isn't much concern on his status for the next couple games.
He scored a career-high 38 points on Wednesday night versus Memphis and his previous high before that was against Utah, which was a little over a week ago.
It will certainly be fun to watch him progress and develop the rest of the season in a year where the Hornets just simply haven't had the season they had wanted.
