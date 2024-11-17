Score predictions for Charlotte's matchup in Cleveland against the undefeated Cavaliers
The NBA schedule god's did the Charlotte Hornets no favors. A trip to Cleveland on the second night of a back-to-back will make for a tough test for a Hornets squad looking to build some momentum after yesterday's thrilling victory over Milwaukee. Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Ian Black: Cavaliers 119 - Hornets 105
A real temperature check game for Hornets in facing the undefeated Cavaliers. Cleveland’s 14-0 record is backed by the top offensive rating and seventh-best defensive rating in the NBA.Even without Donovan Mitchell, Charlotte has a tall task ahead of them as they run out potentially tired legs on the second game of a back-to-back
Albert Böttcher: Cavaliers 111 - Hornets 97
I don't think Charlotte stands a chance on the second night of a back-to-back, against the best ball club in the league. The Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell, but Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should still cause plenty of problems for the Hornets' depleted backcourt.
Carson Cash: Cavaliers 116 - Hornets 102
Even with Donovan Mitchell out, the Hornets are outmatched in talent and size. Cleveland’s strength in the post will be tough to handle, even with Moussa Diabaté playing well. LaMelo Ball has been incredible all season, but the Hornets will need Brandon Miller to break out of his sophomore slump and have a big shooting night. Without more help from the supporting cast, it will be hard for the Hornets to keep up withKenny Atkinson's undefeated Cavaliers.
Matt Alquiza: Cavaliers 118 - Hornets 100
Tonight's matchup in Cleveland will be a tough one for the Hornets. Charlotte will get a reprieve as Donovan Mitchell will sit this one out, but the Cavaliers still boast a ton of firepower in the form of Darius Garland, Caris LaVert, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Too much skill and too much size for the Cavs will overcome too many tired legs for the Hornets who are on the second game of a back-to-back.
Schuyler Callihan: Cavaliers 122 - Hornets 98
The Cavs are the hottest teamin the NBA right now and are the only undefeated team with a 14-0 mark. Although the Hornets have been a scrappy bunch,s crappy isn’t enough to take down the league’s best. Coming off an emotional, hard fought win just last night, the Hornets are going to be taxed.
Austin Leake: Cavs 117 Hornets 108
The Hornets are coming off of a back-to-back where they had to travel in between and now face a 14-0 Cleveland team. Cavaliers are without Donovan Mitchell, but the Cavaliers are also a team with a ton of depth. It will be interesting to see how this game plays out, but look for Brandon Miller to have a 20+ point game.
