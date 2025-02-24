Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to flush Saturday night's dreadful outing as they get set to take on the Sacramento Kings.
Can the Hornets get back in the win column Monday night? Our staff has submitted their picks. Let's take a look.
Zachary Roberts: Kings 111, Hornets 102
Not that Mark Williams is an especially good defender or a special rebounder, but not having the Hornets' biggest body to contend with Domantas Sabonis is a killer tonight. LaMelo Ball should bounce back and it's not as if they're going to lose by 50 again, but this is not a good matchup for a Hornets team coming off such a tremendous thumping.
Matt Alquiza: Kings 120, Hornets 102
Charlotte can’t score the basketball. The Kings struggle on defense. Stoppable force meets a movable object. The Kings should win pretty handily tonight as the Hornets meander their way through an arduous West Coast road trip against a bevy of contenders. However, weird things happen after midnight when Charlotte heads to Sacramento, so nothing will surprise me in this one.
Ali Jawad: Kings 115, Hornets 107
Saturday's 53-point blowout was an anomaly. Tonight, with Mark Williams sidelined, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabaté face a tough test. Domantas Sabonis' rebounding prowess presents a significant hurdle. Surely, the team will be eager to redeem themselves after Saturday's debacle and at least make this one a more competitive game.
Ian Black: Kings 124, Hornets 106
This Kings offense has been on fire since swapping out Fox for LaVine at the trade deadline. Charlotte shouldn’t lose in as embarrassing fashion as Saturday night, but a win still looks like a stretch in this one with what would be required of the Hornets to keep up.
