Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) reacts agsinst the during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will have the chance to sweep a season series as they take on the banged-up San Antonio Spurs on the road. The Spurs are without Victor Wembanyama for the season and just lost star guard De'Aaron Fox for the year due to finger surgery.

Here's how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 107, Spurs 100

The Hornets really need to just keep losing. They're in danger of playing themselves out of a top-three worst record, i.e. a 14% chance at getting Cooper Flagg. They've proven that they can lose to any team, but will they lose to a Spurs team with no Victor Wembanyama or De'Aaron Fox? Probably not. They can't do much right this year, and that might include tanking properly to land a generational prospect.

Matt Alquiza: Spurs 111, Hornets 99

Charlotte, although they have won two of three, are still not a good basketball team. They boast the talent advantage tonight in San Antonio, but they also boast the second worst road record (6-25) in the league. Expect them to continue struggling away from home.

Albert Böttcher: Spurs 105, Hornets 101

If LaMelo Ball would be his usual self, I'd comfortably take the Hornets to win this one. But as he's going through a shooting slump and Miles Bridges' hot streak has to end at some point. I'm giving San Antonio a slight advantage.

Schuyler Callihan
