Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The regular season resumes tonight in Los Angeles for the Charlotte Hornets, who are looking to make a statement against the Lakers, the team that backed out of a trade with them earlier this month.
Our picks for tonight's game are in. Here's what we see going down.
Zachary Roberts: Lakers 110, Hornets 100
The Hornets might be mostly healthy after the All-Star break, but this is still the Lakers. They may not be the AD lakers that dominated in the paint, but they’re now the Luka Doncic Lakers. He should yield a lot of points to LaMelo Ball, but Doncic and LeBron James should have way more than enough firepower.
Ali Jawad: Lakers 112, Hornets 101
The Hornets face a tough test against the LeBron and Luka-led Lakers. Charlotte's resilience and ability to overcome deficits will be key, and they'll need to capitalize on opportunities in the paint against a Lakers team lacking interior size, unlike last time when AD had his way.
Albert Böttcher: Lakers 122, Hornets 114
Let's hope Mark Williams uses the trade dilemma as motivation to put on a show tonight. As strong as the Lakers are from 1-4, their center rotation of Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len is their clear weak spot. I don't expect a win for Charlotte tonight, but I wouldn't be too surprised if this turns into a close game.
