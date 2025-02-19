All Hornets

ESPN BPI says Hornets have slim chance to take down Luka, LeBron, and the Lakers

Charlotte is looking to make a statement although the odds are against them.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
We're back to real basketball tonight as the Charlotte Hornets take the floor in Los Angeles for a rescheduled game against the Lakers.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 13.6% chance to leave L.A. with a win while the Lakers have an 86.4% chance to avoid a poor loss coming out of the All-Star break.

Even with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams potentially returning tonight for Charlotte, this does feel like a huge uphill battle for the Hornets. That being said, I am a little shocked they don't have at least a 20% chance, especially with LeBron James being labeled as questionable.

Charlotte's recent games

Feb 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) dunks during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Entering the All-Star break, the Hornets lost four of five, including three straight. Charlotte has struggled to see the ball go through the hoop, failing to reach 90 points in their last two outings versus Brooklyn and Orlando. As you would imagine, the Hornets' shooting percentage has been dreadful, particularly from three where they are 14/57 (24%) in the last two.

Los Angeles' recent games

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Lakers are 10-3 over the last month and won six of seven entering the break. Luka Doncic has only appeared in two games since being traded from Dallas, both coming against the lowly Utah Jazz. Doncic, LeBron, and the rest of the starting lineup are still learning how to play together, so the Hornets might be catching the Lakers at the right time. In his two games with the organization, Doncic has totaled 31 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, averaging about 23.5 minutes per game.

