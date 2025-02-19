ESPN BPI says Hornets have slim chance to take down Luka, LeBron, and the Lakers
We're back to real basketball tonight as the Charlotte Hornets take the floor in Los Angeles for a rescheduled game against the Lakers.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 13.6% chance to leave L.A. with a win while the Lakers have an 86.4% chance to avoid a poor loss coming out of the All-Star break.
Even with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams potentially returning tonight for Charlotte, this does feel like a huge uphill battle for the Hornets. That being said, I am a little shocked they don't have at least a 20% chance, especially with LeBron James being labeled as questionable.
Charlotte's recent games
Entering the All-Star break, the Hornets lost four of five, including three straight. Charlotte has struggled to see the ball go through the hoop, failing to reach 90 points in their last two outings versus Brooklyn and Orlando. As you would imagine, the Hornets' shooting percentage has been dreadful, particularly from three where they are 14/57 (24%) in the last two.
Los Angeles' recent games
The Lakers are 10-3 over the last month and won six of seven entering the break. Luka Doncic has only appeared in two games since being traded from Dallas, both coming against the lowly Utah Jazz. Doncic, LeBron, and the rest of the starting lineup are still learning how to play together, so the Hornets might be catching the Lakers at the right time. In his two games with the organization, Doncic has totaled 31 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, averaging about 23.5 minutes per game.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Exciting stat might just dispel the negative narrative around LaMelo Ball
LeBron James' status is in question for Lakers-Hornets matchup
NBA insider expects Mark Williams, Hornets to play angrily against Lakers
Mark Williams has a unique revenge game opportunity in Hornets-Lakers