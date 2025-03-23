Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will aim for its second straight win over the Miami Heat and hand their division rival their 11th straight loss.
Can the Bugs pull it off? Here are our picks for tonight's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 105, Heat 104
The Heat have dropped ten in a row, and the Hornets have been playing better basketball despite coming off a 35-point blowout loss to Oklahoma City. If you remove that loss, the Hornets are 4-3 in their last seven, which includes a win over this very Miami team. Yes, the Heat have much to play for, but I don't expect Charlotte to just roll over and not be competitive, especially with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams in the lineup.
Zach Roberts: Heat 108, Hornets 100
The Heat are still fighting for positioning in the play-in game picture, and they can ill afford two losses to Charlotte down the stretch. Having LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams back should help them be actually competitive, but it won’t be enough to overcome the deficit.
Tyler Carmona: Heat 103, Hornets 96
At this point, the Heat have much more to play for than the Hornets. It's as simple as that, once you get to this point of the season. Teams are fighting for a playoff spot while wheeling their best lineups out there to play with maximum effort.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets travel to Miami to face off against slumping division rival
Miles Bridges predicted to be used as trade bait this offseason by the Hornets
Recent top five pick listed as a potential trade target for the Charlotte Hornets
Hornets roll into Miami fairly healthy; Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for Heat