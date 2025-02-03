All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Washington.

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) celebrates after making a shot during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Is tonight the night the Charlotte Hornets get back in the win column? They'll have a great chance to as they play host to the Washington Wizards, who have lost 16 of their last 17 games.

Our staff has made their picks for tonight's game. Here's what we see happening.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 108, Wizards 100

The defense has been what's kept Charlotte in games recently, and fortunately for them, the Wizards aren't a high-powered offensive attack. Charlotte may have dropped the first two games of this series this season, but they get one in the win column tonight.

Ali Jawad: Hornets 110, Wizards 101

Home court and a hard-fought battle against the Nuggets should give the Hornets momentum to win this one against the league's worst teams.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 109, Wizards 108

The Hornets seem to often play to the level of their competition, which has happened twice with Washington. They’ve played down to them and lost both games, but I just can’t see them, even with at least two starters out, doing it a third time. It won’t be a big win, though.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 114, Wizards 108

The Wizards just got their feel-good win against the Timberwolves, so now it's time for the Hornets to get theirs tonight. After a couple of positive outings where they fell just short, this should be the game where their effort finally pays off.

