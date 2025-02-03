Hornets miss out on top-tier prospects in latest NBA Mock Draft
With the trade deadline nearly passed and injuries mounting, the Charlotte Hornets are probably looking ahead to the draft and more importantly, the lottery. The Hornets currently own the fourth-worst record in the NBA. That gives them a 12.5% chance at the top pick in the draft.
They have an 11.5% chance to remain fourth in the draft order, which is where they pick in the latest NBA Mock Draft from SI. If that's the case, they'd miss out on the premier prospects that could alter a franchise.
SI lists Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Kasparas Jakucionis as those prospects. They're in a tier of their own, a tier the Hornets are right outside of. That leaves them their choice of VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey (who used to be in that tier with Flagg and Harper), Tre Jonson, or Asa Newell. It's sort of similar to how the Hornets missed on Victor Wembanyama in 2023 but had
SI mocks them to pick Edgecombe, the guard out of Baylor. He's smaller than LaMelo Ball, so he might be the one in lineups featuring the two of them. Either way, the Hornets could pick a guard given their roster construction.
In the backcourt, it's Ball and Brandon Miller in the long run, but Miller, at 6'7", could easily play the small forward position. It would give the Hornets a potential lineup of Edgecombe, Ball, Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams.
The Hornets have a lot of forwards on the roster right now, and they're likely trading a few guards like Vasilije Micic and possibly Cody Martin as well, so they could be in need of a guard come draft season.
However, in the second round, where the Hornets have two early picks, SI mocks them to pick up another guard and a forward with North Carolina guard Drake Powell and Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets continue homestand against division rival Wizards
Tidjane Salaün added to injury report after being recalled from Greensboro
Hornets' biggest trade deadline fear has been revealed
Recent injury troubles could stagnate the Hornets trade deadline plans