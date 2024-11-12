Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic NBA Cup
The Charlotte Hornets look to get off to a winning start in the NBA Cup and have a good opportunity against an Orlando team with similar injury issues. The Magic boast one of the league's best defences, but have struggled offensively since losing Banchero.
Albert Bottcher: Hornets 107 - 105 Magic
Orlando has a very strong defense but really only one offensive weapon in Franz Wagner right now. If the Hornets can keep him under control and prevent the Magic’s wings from getting hot from deep, this should be a very winnable game. Limiting Goga Bitadze’s rebounding numbers will also be key.
Prediction record: 6-4
James Plowright: Magic 102-96 Hornets
If the Hornets are missing Tre Mann, who is listed as questionable with back soreness then I have concerns about their offensive firepower. Orlando have multiple weapons in Suggs, Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Black to make LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller's lives difficult. Charlotte have hit an offensive skid in the last two outings against Indiana and Philadelphia, going up against one of the best defenses in the league could come at a bad time.
Matt Alquiza: Magic 100-98 Hornets
Should be a fun one in Orlando tonight. The Magic are missing their offensive centerpiece, Paolo Banchero, but they still employ a host of dogged defenders who will make life difficult for Charlotte’s electrifying back court. The Hornets offense has struggled in the early minutes of recent games, a trend that I see continuing this evening.
Schuyler Callihan: Magic 115-108 Hornets
Orlando has been dominant their last two times out, securing blowout wins over New Orleans and Washington. That won’t be the case tonight. The Hornets are playing good basketball right now despite working from a disadvantage in the frontcourt. It Charlotte gets hot from deep, I like their chances. However, I’m going to side with the hometown Magic pulling away in the final four minutes.
Ali Jawad: Magic 112-109 Hornets
Orlando is riding high after securing a pair of dominant wins against Washington and New Orleans. In their last Friday night contest against the Pelicans, the Magic shot an impressive 52%. Meanwhile, the Hornets have been performing well in their last three games, but they have struggled on the road and are dealing with injuries in their frontcourt.
Austin Leake: Hornets 100-110 Magic
With the Hornets potentially missing Tre Mann and Cody Martin in tonight’s game and already banged up at the center position, there’s a low chance the Hornets win this game. A fast start to this game is most likely the best chance for the Hornets. The Magic are 4-0 at home and have looked dominant there, despite Paolo Banchero being out with an injury.
