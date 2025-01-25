Starting lineups for the Hornets' home matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans
The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are about to get things underway at Spectrum Center, and while the Hornets will have some reinforcements back in the lineup tonight, they will be without center Mark Williams.
Charles Lee on resting Mark Williams tonight:
“Obviously we’ll miss his presence on the court. He obviously gives us a dual threat on both ends of the court with how he helps us protect the paint, and that’s going to be a big emphasis for tonight when you look at [Zion] Williamson and some of the guys they have that are able to get a piece of the paint and score. Then offensively, not having his scoring production and screening and even passing is going to be a big thing for us. I think that by committee, I’m looking forward to having Taj [Gibson] play some extended minutes. He actually brings a nice grit to him and some toughness and some physicality, just doing anything he possibly can to impact winning, which I love. He’s so much about the team and competing. Then Moussa [Diabate], he’s continued to take a lot of positive strides in how he’s helped our team, so I’m looking forward to both of those guys playing a lot, and then maybe we’ll go a little small ball or something, too.”
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Taj Gibson
New Orleans Pelicans
G Jordan Hawkins
G CJ McCollum
F Trey Murphy III
F Zion Williamson
C Yves Missi
The Hornets and Pelicans will get things started at 7 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
