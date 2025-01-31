Starting lineups revealed as Hornets host Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets welcome the Los Angeles Clippers for the first of two meetings this season.
Charlotte will attempt to break a two game losing streak, while the Clippers are seeking their fourth win over the past five games.
The Hornets injury report initially listed Josh Green as PROBABLE due to right foot soreness but is good to go and will be in tonight's starting lineup, while several players are listed as OUT: LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Tre Mann (disc irritation), Cody Martin (sports hernia), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Grant Williams (right ACL), and Mark Williams (left foot, injury management).
Head Coach Charles Lee on center Mark Williams missing back-to-back games.
"We're just trying to take a big-picture and long-term view with Mark's health," Lee said. "He's working through the season, and we're trying to put him in the best position to be successful and have longevity throughout the year."
For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum was added to the injury report earlier today due to an illness and is listed as QUESTIONABLE. The following players are OUT: Cam Christie (left ankle sprain), Kris Dunn (left knee injury management), Trentyn Flowers (G League Two-Way assignment), Kai Jones (G League Two-Way assignment), and P.J. Tucker (not with team).
Here are tonight's starting lineups from the Queen City.
Charlotte Hornets Starting Five
G Vasilije Micic
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Taj Gibson
Los Angeles Clippers Starting Five
G Norman Powell
G James Harden
F Derrick Jones Jr.
F Kawhi Leonard
C Ivica Zubac
Tip-off for the Hornets and Clippers at the Spectrum Center is at 7:00 PM ET, with coverage available on FanDuel Sports Network and WFNZ 92.7 FM.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances of breaking a 12-game losing streak against the Clippers?
A growing concern? Hornets center Mark Williams to miss second straight game