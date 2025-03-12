LaMelo Ball's cold spell might impact his future with Hornets
Ordinarily, a seven-game (or so) slump doesn't change much for a player or his team. But with rumors swirling that the Charlotte Hornets might be willing to move LaMelo Ball and start their rebuild over, his prolonged dry spell looms that much larger.
Ball got off to a blistering start this year, at one point ranking among the league's best and averaging over 30 points per game. That has since tapered way off, as Ball has slipped to 25.6 points per game and is in real danger of dipping below 40% from the field for the entire season.
In the last seven contests, Ball has not shot higher than 39.3% from the field. Excluding the win over the Los Angeles Lakers where he shot 47.4% from the field, Ball's last 10 games have been at 40% exactly or lower (some much lower).
Low shooting percentages are nothing new for Ball, though, as he routinely has games of 30 points on 25 shots. Now, though, even those aren't happening. In February and March, Ball is genuinely struggling. He's averaging a paltry 17.5 points per game during that span. He's shooting 33.7% from the field in those games.
Ball also isn't really making it up elsewhere, either. His passing remains good, but he's not passing more to make up for poor shooting and is still turning the ball over. In February and March, he's averaging 6.3 assists (lower than his season average) and pairing that with an even three turnovers per game (which is lower than his season average, to be totally fair).
While this certainly isn't the version of Ball that the Hornets get 90% of the time, a player averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds with a 33.7% field goal percentage is not the type of player the Hornets can build around or afford to have on the roster with such a costly salary.
10 games do not make a season, and the overarching body of work is still good, but the longer this goes on, it's fair to wonder how much stock the Hornets' front office is going to put in this. They may have already been leaning towards a possible blockbuster trade, and this is only cementing it. The last truly great outing for Ball was probably on January 15 against the Utah Jazz, and the good ones have been few and far between lately.
If they weren't, then there's virtually no way they're not at least rethinking their strategy a little bit. Brandon Miller, who would essentially be the center of the new rebuild if Ball were traded, is usually not this bad from the floor, or he at least doesn't continue shooting 25+ shots a night when it's not falling.
The future is more up in the air for the guard than it has ever been, and this slump needs to end soon if he's going to convince fans and the front office that he should continue to be the focal point of the team.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
B/R mock draft projects the Charlotte Hornets to select a Rutgers star with their premium lottery pick
Miles Bridges enters elite company featuring Giannis, Jokic, and Wemby with recent hot stretch
LaMelo Ball is on pace to be the first Hornet to achieve this impressive milestone
LaMelo Ball joins Kemba Walker, Dell Curry, and other Hornets legends with historic three-pointer in Miami