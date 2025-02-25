Hornets reveal LaMelo Ball's status ahead of clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets are reeling. After losing their last two games by a combined 95 points, tying an NBA record in the process, Charlotte's next attempt to right their sinking ship will be on Tuesday night in Golden State.
The Warriors are playing incredible basketball after acquiring multi-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, making the trip to the Bay Area even more difficult for a banged-up Hornets squad. Unfortunately for Charles Lee and Charlotte, they will be without LaMelo Ball for tonight's matchup.
Charlotte has consistently sat Ball on the second night of back-to-back games as he continues to battle long-term ankle ailments. The fifth-year point guard is the engine of the Hornets' offense, but his gears are sputtering as of late.
In the Hornets' recent pair of blowout losses Ball has a combined stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three turnovers on 4/24 shooting from the field and 1/11 from three-point range. Physical man-to-man defense from Sacramento and Portland have rattled Charlotte's star playmaker.
Below is the most recent injury report for both squads.
Injury report: 2/25 Hornets at Warriors
Charlotte Hornets: OUT LaMelo Ball (R Ankle; Injusy Mgmt), Jeffries (L Knee), Mann (Disc), Miller (R Wrist), Okogie (L Hamstring), Salaün (R Ankle Sprain), and G Williams (R ACL)
Golden State Warriors: OUT Taran Armstrong (Not With Team), Jonathan Kuminga (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE Trayce Jackson-Davis (Illness)
The Hornets and Warriors will tip of in Golden State at 10 P.M. EST. The game can be seen on the FanDuel Sports Network or its accompanying streaming app.
