Leaked images tease stunning Charlotte Hornets NBA Cup home court
The Charlotte Hornets have some of the best branding in all of professional sports. The purple and teal color scheme is as dazzling as it is unique. No matter the uniform combination, the Hornets step onto the floor looking as fresh as any team in the NBA. In the monochromatic, minimalistic, Nike-imagined NBA jersey world that we live in, any pop of color or pizzaz is welcome across the Association.
On Thursday afternoon leaked images of the Hornets home court for the NBA Cup dropped, and it is a doozy. This court embodies everything good about the Hornets beloved branding. Our very own James Plowright had it first with this post on X.
The bullseye-like pattern emanating from the trophy. The honeycombs dotting the length of the floor. The different shades of teal. It is an absolute work of art that Hornets fans will get to feast their eyes on soon enough.
Unfortunately, Charlotte will only don this NBA Cup court twice in 2024. They are scheduled to host two games in the league's renamed in-season tournament this fall. One on Friday, November 29th against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, and one on December 3rd against Joel Embiid, Paul George, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Charlotte should absolutely consider finding a way to input aspects of this design onto their day-to-day home court because it is too beautiful to only be hooped on twice.
The other way that Charlotte can utilize this court further is by advancing in their group. If Charlotte is able to spring an upset and top their group that includes Philadelphia, New York, the Orlando Magic, and the Brooklyn Nets, they'd be in line to host a knockout round matchup on either Tuesday, December 10th or Wednesday, December 11th.
