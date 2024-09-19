Adrian Wojnarowski's First Charlotte Related Tweet Uncovered
Yesterday, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the NBA world announcing his retirement from journalism to become General Manager of St Bonaventure basketball. This led to Hornets fan Evan (@emwiesel) searching back through Woj's X/Twitter history to find his first Charlotte basketball-related tweet, and he found an absolute corker back from 2009.
Firstly, what are the Bobcats and Larry Brown doing picking up a $60k fine for pre-season basketball!? I looked up the result of the game and it was a 107-90 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but couldn't find any further detail on the nature of the fine. This is a historical reminder of the grumpy and cantankerous two years of Larry Brown basketball from 2008-2010.
Secondly, The casual tone of the wording shows how much Twitter has evolved over the years. You wouldn't catch Woj openly criticizing NBA ownership like that in 2024. Despite being blunt, he had a point. The Bobcats were long considered the league's cheapest team, a reputation they had under both Bob Johnson and Michael Jordan. This perception only began to shift last summer when Jordan sold the team.
