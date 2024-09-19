All Hornets

Adrian Wojnarowski's First Charlotte Related Tweet Uncovered

We have to go back to the 2009 Charlotte Bobcats season

James Plowright

Nov 12, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats head coach Larry Brown (right) talks to shooting guard Stephen Jackson (left) during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Joy R. Absalon-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats head coach Larry Brown (right) talks to shooting guard Stephen Jackson (left) during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Joy R. Absalon-Imagn Images / Joy R. Absalon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Yesterday, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the NBA world announcing his retirement from journalism to become General Manager of St Bonaventure basketball. This led to Hornets fan Evan (@emwiesel) searching back through Woj's X/Twitter history to find his first Charlotte basketball-related tweet, and he found an absolute corker back from 2009.

Firstly, what are the Bobcats and Larry Brown doing picking up a $60k fine for pre-season basketball!? I looked up the result of the game and it was a 107-90 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but couldn't find any further detail on the nature of the fine. This is a historical reminder of the grumpy and cantankerous two years of Larry Brown basketball from 2008-2010.

Secondly, The casual tone of the wording shows how much Twitter has evolved over the years. You wouldn't catch Woj openly criticizing NBA ownership like that in 2024. Despite being blunt, he had a point. The Bobcats were long considered the league's cheapest team, a reputation they had under both Bob Johnson and Michael Jordan. This perception only began to shift last summer when Jordan sold the team.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Which Hornets Could Be Targeted in an NBA Expansion Draft?

Hornets Carrying the Biggest Cap Hits in 2024-25

Brandon Miller Rises, LaMelo Ball Falls in CBS Sports Top 100 Players Ranking

Which Hornets Players Have the Most to Prove?

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News