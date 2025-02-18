2024 NBA Re-Draft: Do the Hornets target Donovan Clingan, Dalton Knecht instead?
With the benefit of hindsight, a ton of teams would probably like a redo on the 2024 NBA Draft. Considered a weak draft class, there have been a few standouts that likely would go much higher if the draft were redone. The Charlotte Hornets took the youngest player available, Tidjane Salaun, with the sixth overall pick. Would they redo it now if they could?
When Salaun was taken, the Hornets could have taken a few possible contributors, including Dalton Knecht. They liked Knecht coming out and even considered him strongly. Then they tried to trade for him at the deadline, but it's not guaranteed that they'd take Knecht over Salaun in a redo.
Salaun was a long-term piece. He was picked because he was so young and had such upside. Several players, including Knecht, are better right now, but Knecht is four and a half years older than Salaun. The Hornets aren't necessarily close to winning now like the Los Angeles Lakers, so Knecht probably wouldn't be picked. When Salaun and hopefully the Hornets get good, Knecht will be much older.
Donovan Clingan was another option, and the big man has shown flashes of being a future star. Unlike Knecht, he's not that much older than Salaun. He's 20, and he fits better with the timeline. He's also outperformed Salaun thus far. Still, Clingan might not be the pick.
A true center, Clingan would've been drafted to a team with Nick Richards, Mark Williams, and Grant Williams ahead of him. Only Mark Williams was ever a true long-term piece, but would the Hornets take a promising young big man when they already have one?
This does assume that they didn't intend on trading Mark Williams until the deadline came up. If they had planned to do this all along, then taking Clingan as insurance probably would've been the pick. If they planned to keep Williams, then Clingan might've been a luxury they didn't really need. Salaun at least plays a position they need more.
Rob Dillingham went right after Salaun, and he might be on Charlotte's radar, too. The injuries to the backcourt, which Charlotte now knows about, could've forced them to get an insurance plan there, too.
With Brandon Miller done for the year and LaMelo Ball missing a bunch of games again, Dillingham could've had a ton of minutes. However, that would take time away from Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson, two other guards who need minutes to develop, too.
In true hindsight, the pick probably would've been Jared McCain. McCain is almost 21 and was averaging over 15 points before going down with a season-ending injury. He's also local from Duke University. McCain would've allowed the Hornets to use Ball, Miller, and McCain as the one, two, and three in their lineups, pushing Josh Green to the bench.
While Salaun has not been good so far this season, I'm not certain the Hornets have seen enough on the negative side to wish for a redo. And even if they had one, I'm not sure how different things would go given how future-oriented Jeff Peterson is proving to be.
