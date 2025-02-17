Should Mark Williams be a part of the Hornets' long-term future?

Anthony Davis vs the Hornets:



• 42 points - 17/28 FG

• 23 rebounds (8 offensive)

• 2 BLK

• 21 & 11 in the 1st quarter ‼️‼️

• Most 40/20 games since 2000



Hornets had no answers 😴😴