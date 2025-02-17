Should Mark Williams be a part of the Hornets' long-term future?
The Charlotte Hornets will eventually have to decide whether to keep or trade Mark Williams. The front office recently tried trading him to the Lakers, raising the question: Is he worth building around?
The Case for Moving On
Through the first three seasons of his career, he's played in just 84 of 214 games due to a number of injuries.. While none of the injuries required surgery, his overall availability should be concerning to any front office. Defensively, he has struggled—Anthony Davis scored 42 points and 23 rebounds against him, and Nikola Vucevic had 40 and 13. If Williams is expected to serve as a defensive anchor, the Hornets will be in trouble.
The Alluring Potential
This season, Williams is on pace to reach career highs in scoring, blocks, and defensive rebounds. Some notable performances include a 31 points and 13 rebound outing against the Jazz and a 38 and 9 showing against the Grizzlies. While his recent improvement has been undeniably impressive, questions should be raised about his actual impact on the team's success. The Hornets are still one of the worst teams in the NBA, and three out of Williams' top five scoring outings have come during games that the Hornets have lost.
The Path Forward
Williams is under contract until the 2026-2027 season, when he will be a restricted free agent. The worst scenario? Overpaying him for "empty-calorie" numbers. The best move? Trade him while his value is at an all-time high. While he is not the caliber of player for a team to build around, he may serve as a much-needed final piece for a contender. The Hornets must avoid history repeating itself—sell high before reality sets in.
