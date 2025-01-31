All Hornets

A growing concern? Hornets center Mark Williams to miss second straight game

Charlotte's center will be out versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) pregame at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) pregame at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Charlotte Hornets take the floor Friday evening against the Los Angeles Clippers at Spectrum Center, they will do so without starting center Mark Williams. The team announced Thursday evening that he will remain sidelined as part of "injury management" for his recently injured foot.

Williams has missed a game here and there since returning from the foot injury, typically sitting out one of the games where a back-to-back is in place. It's a lot of moving around in a short period of time, so keeping him off of it for one of the two nights makes a lot of sense, especially in what appears to be a lost season.

The fact that Williams is sitting tonight, the first night of a back-to-back, after having a couple of days off is a little concerning. Could this be to allow him to play Saturday versus the Denver Nuggets? Possibly, but I'm not sure what the reasoning would be to sit him tonight and allow him to play versus Denver.

The Hornets will also be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), and Cody Martin (Sports Hernia) in addition to Brandon Miller (R Wrist) and Grant Williams (R ACL), who are both ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip things off at 7 p.m. EST.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Why LaMelo Ball is such a glaring All-Star Game snub

LaMelo Ball snubbed from 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Hornets center Moussa Diabate drawing comparisons to Dennis Rodman

Former Hornet Terry Rozier is under investigation in illegal gambling scheme

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News