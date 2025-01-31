A growing concern? Hornets center Mark Williams to miss second straight game
When the Charlotte Hornets take the floor Friday evening against the Los Angeles Clippers at Spectrum Center, they will do so without starting center Mark Williams. The team announced Thursday evening that he will remain sidelined as part of "injury management" for his recently injured foot.
Williams has missed a game here and there since returning from the foot injury, typically sitting out one of the games where a back-to-back is in place. It's a lot of moving around in a short period of time, so keeping him off of it for one of the two nights makes a lot of sense, especially in what appears to be a lost season.
The fact that Williams is sitting tonight, the first night of a back-to-back, after having a couple of days off is a little concerning. Could this be to allow him to play Saturday versus the Denver Nuggets? Possibly, but I'm not sure what the reasoning would be to sit him tonight and allow him to play versus Denver.
The Hornets will also be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), and Cody Martin (Sports Hernia) in addition to Brandon Miller (R Wrist) and Grant Williams (R ACL), who are both ruled out for the rest of the season.
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip things off at 7 p.m. EST.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Why LaMelo Ball is such a glaring All-Star Game snub
LaMelo Ball snubbed from 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Hornets center Moussa Diabate drawing comparisons to Dennis Rodman
Former Hornet Terry Rozier is under investigation in illegal gambling scheme