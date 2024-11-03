Brandon Miller speaks on his synergy with Hornets star LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller's chemistry is easy to see. The much anticipated return to the floor for Charlotte's star duo was stunted when Brandon Miller left the season opener with a glute injury, but his return on Saturday night showed signs of the promise that has fans and analysts alike anticipating major on-court growth for the Charlotte Hornets. The two are best of friends off the court, and Brandon Miller spoke on their on-court chemistry following Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics.
Miller: "You got two good basketball players...I think that's a good back court right there."
The talented back court looks poised to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings. LaMelo Ball's blistering start to the season has put Charlotte's opponents on notice, and as Miller continues to regain his form following his glute injury, scary hours are to come in the Queen City. Here's what Miller said about the Hornets' back court pairing.
"You got two good basketball players. Of course LaMelo his IQ is top of the roof. And of course my ability to knock down shots and facilitate, I think that's a good back court right there to have. Just for you know, screens, guard-to-guard screens. I think that's good for us to add something new. To get LaMelo off the ball a little bit. I think it's going to be a great season for him."
There are still kinks to work out between the two. Both young stars have the propensity to pick up unnecessary fouls, but coach Charles Lee spoke at length about Ball's foul problems specifically, although the words could pertain to Miller as well.
Lee on his star's foul troubles
"It’s probably a little bit of different terminology, different techniques that we’re trying to work on. I do think that’s just trying to continue to challenge him. We have to learn about if he can guard one-on-one or do we need to send a double team every time or are you going to foul? I think that’s something as a staff that we’ve got to figure out – what are we comfortable living with? Also, through conversations with him – can he just sit down and guard his yard and commit to just showing his hands and defending without fouling?"
Miller and Ball will take the floor together next on Monday evening when they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
