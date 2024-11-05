Initial takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets third straight loss, a drubbing in Minnesota
The Charlotte Hornets could never find their rhythm against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and company jumped out to a double digit lead in the second quarter and held LaMelo Ball's Hornets at a stiff arm's length from there. Here are a couple of initial takeaways from the Hornets third straight losing effort.
Charlotte struggles to deal with ball pressure
The Timberwolves were relentless on the defensive end. Every Hornets ball handler was hounded from the second they touched the ball, receiving hellacious treatment from each Minnesota defender that took the floor. Chris Finchs' squad is loaded with long-armed wing defenders, and they made life difficult for the Hornets all night. Their pressure forced Charlotte's hand on every offensive possession.
Charlotte turned the ball over 12 times. The Hornets had brief spurts of consistent offense, but they were stuck in neutral from the opening tip due to Minnesota's defense. On top of those turnovers were rushed shots in the paint from off-balance drivers that were knocked off their spot by Minnesota's racuous defense. That consistent perimeter pressure combined with the imposing stature of Rudy Gobert in the painted area made easy offense for Charlotte hard to come by on Monday night in Minneapolis.
Minnesota is a championship contender
The Timberwolves can play some basketball. The NBA world at large was shocked when Minnesota shipped All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns to the Knicks, but the additions of Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle have vastly improved the Timberwolves squad that was a couple of games away from the NBA Finals last season. DiVincenzo's shooting, play making, and defending are the perfect fit on Minnesota's ascending squad, and his versatility has taken their second unit to a championship level. In my opinion, the Timberwolves are a backup point guard away (Rob Dillingham?) from joining the Oklahoma City Thunder as co-favorites to win the Western Conference.
Shoutout to Taj Gibson
"Unc" showed out in limited action. Gibson was a surprising addition to the Hornets starting lineup that is still without Nick Richards and Mark Williams, and the Hornets elder statesmen came to play. An early three-point hit, an offensive rebound and ensuing put back got Charlotte off to a fast start. Gibson battled on the interior against Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle admirably, proving that there's still some game left in his veteran frame.
Tidjane Salaün needs some time in Greensboro
The rookie was unbelievable in preseason action. Salaün's jump shoot looked beyond his years, and his Energizer Bunny-like activity kept him competitive in long stints against fellow reserve players. When the action has turned up and opposition rotations have shortened, Salaün has failed to live up to his preseason billing. He could use some time with the Swarm.
The NBA game still seems a little fast for the NBA's youngest player, and there is no shame in that. The proximity between Greensboro and Charlotte is an easy trip for Salaün to make if he ends up bouncing back and forth between the Swarm and the senior Hornets. A few weeks in Greensboro to continue developing his lateral agility on defense, his ball-handling, and fine-tuning his shooting stroke will do well for his present and future in the NBA.
