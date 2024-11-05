Charlotte Hornets start strong but can't overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves
Eastern Conference Standings: 12th with a record of 2-5
Summary
The writing was on the wall when, to start the fourth quarter of the Charlotte Hornets' (2-5) game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) in Minneapolis Monday night (Nov. 4), the score had reached 91-71 in favor of the Wolves. Indeed, it just wasn't Charlotte's night. The Hornets started out strong, but when all was said and done, Charlotte lost the game in a 114-93 blowout by the Wolves.
The last five minutes was garbage time for the depths of the Buzz City bench. But the Hornets really did come out firing to start the game, scoring the first five points to set the tone. Brandon Miller electrified with a breakaway dunk over a stunned Julius Randle, showcasing his confidence. Midway through the first quarter, the Hornets held a six-point advantage. But as things wore on, head coach Charles Lee began rotating players. Minnesota capitalized, eventually snatching the lead at 19-18.
The Hornets' Cody Martin provided a crucial answer, knotting the game at 22 with a driving layup. The final minutes of the quarter devolved into a back-and-forth turnover exchange, and it fittingly ended all tied up at 24. But the second quarter saw the Timberwolves finding their groove, as Charlotte struggled to keep pace.
Rudy Gobert’s commanding presence in the paint sparked a 36-26 score in favor of Minnesota, with the Hornets suddenly on their heels. Gobert's dunking prowess repeatedly punished Charlotte's defense, and by the time the Wolves extended their lead to 47-36, the momentum had shifted. Turnovers piled up for both squads, but Charlotte’s mistakes proved costlier. As the first half closed, Minnesota held a 57-45 advantage, the Hornets searching for answers.
Coming out of halftime, the Hornets tried to chip away at the deficit. However, with Minnesota still leading 71-61 late in the third, turnovers continued to plague Charlotte’s offense. The Hornets had already amassed ten giveaways by then, disrupting any rhythm and allowing the Wolves to maintain control. Despite flashes of potential, the Hornets found themselves in an uphill battle, needing a major shift to turn things around.
Best of the Night
Miller's Early Action
Miller's early dunk over Randle was an easy highlight. It came just moments into the first quarter, setting the tone for a high-energy start from the Hornets. Of a quick pass from Miles Bridges and racing down the court, Miller soared above Randle with subdued force, hammering the ball through the hoop in quite a stoic manner. The Hornets' official X/Twitter account called it Miller's "calm dunk" when sharing the highlight online, and we concur. See it below.
Worst of the Night
Continued On-Court Struggles
This marks Charlotte's fifth defeat of the season while stuck at just two wins. This game highlighted ongoing Hornet struggles, especially with turnovers and unnecessary fouls that continue to hold them back. The Hornets' frequent ball-handling mistakes disrupted their offensive flow, derailing any attempts to build momentum. By the third quarter alone, Charlotte had committed ten turnovers, repeatedly giving Minnesota easy opportunities to score.
Highlight of the Night
Miller's Dunk
Check out Miller's "calm dunk":
The Hornets return home to play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday (Nov. 6) at 7 p.m. ET.
