Breaking Down LaMelo Ball's Foul Struggles: Causes and Solutions
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has had an incredible offensive start to the season, but persistent foul issues have forced him off the court in key moments. Is he careless, or receiving an unlucky whistle? I've watched and tracked all 30 of Ball's personal fouls this year, and have emerged with some strong feelings on the matter.
Type of Foul
Frequency %
On-ball drive to the basket
27%
Offensive foul/charge
17%
Navigating a screen
13%
Fighting for position
10%
Block attempt
10%
Closing out on shooter
10%
Rebounding
10%
Intentional
3%
3 Key Observations
1. How many of the fouls have been "Soft"?
Only 13% of Ball's fouls were questionable calls by the officials, most were against notable foul grifters Trae Young/Jimmy Butler. Not outright mistakes, but ones that inconsistently are called by NBA officials. In fact, I noticed at least one or two subtle arm locks that could have been called as fouls but weren’t. Overall, this suggests that while Ball might have had some bad luck with officiating, but a tough whistle isn’t really the root of his foul troubles.
2. How many fouls were on even on shot attempts?
Only 23% of Ball's fouls were on clear and obvious shot attempts, which raises questions about Ball's decision making. Ball often gets called for hand checking on the perimeter on non-scoring players, he must improve his advantage/risk decision making when guarding the ball.
20% of Ball's fouls came on rebounding or fighting for position, he has to realise he is too important to the team and play more passive in these moments. Let Josh Green and Cody Martin battle inside, or let the center who he finds himself switched onto get a layup. I admire his determination to shed his matador reputation, but right now its hurting, not helping the team.
3. Should Charles Lee better protect LaMelo Ball with his defensive scheme?
Boston targeted Ball, taking advantage of Charlotte's switching lineup. Both Tatum and Brown isolated to great effect, scoring and drawing fouls. Lee started to send an early double to help Ball, but he did it reluctantly. It seems clear that Lee has communicated to Ball that he won’t be protected by zone defense anymore. Ball will have to adapt, and the challenges he’s facing now are just part of that learning curve.
While I support this approach during a rebuilding season, it doesn’t come without its downsides. What happens if Ball’s fouling consistently forces him to the bench in crunch time? Will Charles Lee reconsider his strategy to keep his star on the court, or stick to his philosophy?
LaMelo Ball has always had issues with fouls, but this season it’s become a bigger problem. Right now, he has the third highest foul rate of any starter in the NBA, just behind centers Andre Drummond and Draymond Green. His foul rate has climbed to 5.3%, up from the 3.5-4% range he's stayed in over the past four seasons.
One reason for this increase is Charlotte’s shift away from the zone defense they used in previous seasons under coaches Borrego and Clifford, which used to help cover LaMelo defensively. Plus, LaMelo has asked to take on tougher defensive assignments this season, which has come with some growing pains and put him in more challenging situations. Will these efforts pay off over time? Only time will tell.
