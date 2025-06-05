Big decisions loom in Buzz City: Predicting the future of five key Hornets
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson will have his hands full this summer, trying to take his 19-win team to a competitive level.
While there are several important decisions to be made externally via the draft and free agency, he also needs to make a call on key pieces of the current roster.
Today, we predict what the Hornets will do with five of those key players. And no, Brandon Miller isn't going anywhere, so we're not wasting our time with that.
LaMelo Ball - Stays put (for now)
A new rumor, mock trade, or someone in the basketball industry mentions LaMelo going somewhere else every day, but it won't happen this offseason. Jeff Peterson would be making a bold move to move off his most skilled player in just year two of his regime. I wouldn't be shocked if LaMelo eventually gets traded, but shipping him out this summer seems unlikely.
Miles Bridges - Gets traded
P.J. Washington was traded just one year into a three-year deal, and although this is a different front office, I see the same result for Bridges. The Hornets are strapped for cash, and one way to create better depth is by sending Bridges out for multiple bench pieces and a draft pick. He's been solid in Charlotte, but it's time to move on.
Mark Williams - Stays put
Yes, they technically traded him at the deadline, and yes, it made for an awkward return, but I'm not expecting Williams to be dealt this summer. I understand I may be in the minority on this, and that's alright. I think Charlotte liked what they saw from him down the stretch offensively and is interested in seeing if he takes the next step to become a well-rounded player. Athletic bigs who are elite finishers don't grow on trees.
Jusuf Nurkic - Gets traded
While Nurkic does provide floor spacing with his ability to shoot, keeping him around isn't ideal. He doesn't fit the Hornets' timeline, costs more than what he's worth, and takes minutes away from Moussa Diabate. If the Lakers didn't rescind the Mark Williams trade, Peterson would never have traded for Nurkic. They love Diabate and clearly want to invest in him. The problem is finding someone who is willing to take on his contract. He only has one year left, which does help.
Tre Mann - Re-signs
Charlotte's bench is...how do I put this nicely? It's um...let's just go with bad. As previously mentioned, the Hornets don't have much to work with financially, so bringing Mann back on what should be a cheap deal makes a ton of sense. He's an offensive spark plug, which is something they sorely missed this past season.
