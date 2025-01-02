Bleacher Report names the Hornets' biggest regret
At 7-25 and with no clear path to even the play-in game, there are a lot of things the Charlotte Hornets probably regret. This season has been dreadful since virtually the beginning. The team either can't stay healthy or can't beat even the worst teams in the NBA. There are a lot of things that could be pointed to, but Bleacher Report just detailed the one thing they probably regret most.
What's the Hornets' biggest regret? Miles Bridges' contract
Before signing Miles Bridges back, Hornets governor Gabe Plotkin stated that LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and whichever player was picked sixth overall (that would go on to be Tidjane Salaun) would be the core of the team moving forward.
Not long after, the Hornets signed Miles Bridges to a massive $75 million deal for three seasons. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley says that's their biggest regret so far. "That felt aggressive for someone with a very uncertain free-agency market, given the fact that he missed the entire 2022-23 season following a no-contest plea for felony domestic abuse," he wrote.
If offered a mulligan, this is probably a decision the Hornets would like to revisit, either to let Bridges walk or at least sign him to more team-friendly terms," Buckley went on. "His numbers have dipped in quality and quantity, and he's commanding a big chunk of touches (third-most shots on the team) that would, arguably, be better spent on developmental chances for younger players who might have a longer future with this franchise."
Bridges did just have 31 points, but it took him 32 shots to reach that total. He's been injured and not nearly as effective in 2024-25. The forward is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds on 42.1% from the field. He's shooting a poor 27.7% from three as well. Bridges is experiencing career lows in field-goal percentage, three-point percentage, and steals. The points would be his lowest since 2020-2021 when he was primarily a bench player.
