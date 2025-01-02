Could the Hornets be buyers AND sellers at the trade deadline again?
Last season, the Charlotte Hornets decided to kickstart a rebuild by selling off two of their best assets: PJ Washington and Terry Rozier. The moves didn't end there, though. They also traded away Gordon Hayward, but they added Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams. Are they in for another year of the same mixed-bag trade deadline?
Are the Hornets prepping for a buying and selling NBA Trade Deadline?
The simple answer is yes, the Charlotte Hornets will undoubtedly trade away players while bringing new ones in. This is true for the vast majority of teams. The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder probably won't both buy and sell, but almost everyone else probably will.
This is a product of the modern NBA. Players move around a lot, and teams are constantly trying to find fits for their roster. That means doing what Charlotte did last year and essentially revamping their roster on the fly.
Players like Nick Richards, Vasilije Micic, and Cody Martin are heavily involved in trade rumors, making the Hornets presumptive sellers in a few weeks. They have also been linked to adding some players, like Cam Johnson, DeAndre Ayton, and others.
Others, like Miles Bridges and perhaps even Seth Curry and Josh Green, might be traded as well. At 7-25, the Hornets' current roster isn't shaped to win a lot. That has to change, and it very well could happen at the trade deadline.
There will be players who leave, that much is all but guaranteed. However, young players or expiring contracts could also be brought in to reshape the current version of the Hornets further.
