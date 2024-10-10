Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries ruled out indefinitely with an injury
The Charlotte Hornets saw another player go down to injury in Tuesday's preseason game against the Miami Heat as guard DaQuan Jeffries suffered a fractured right fifth metacarpal.
On Wednesday, the team announced that he will be ruled out "moving forward and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."
Jeffries has appeared in each of the Hornets' first two preseason games but has seen limited action and the production matches. In the 111-109 loss to the New York Knicks, Jeffries collected two assists and a rebound in 19 minutes. He did not attempt a single shot from the floor. In the win over Miami, Jeffries went 1-of-4 from the field (0/3 from three) for just two points, two rebounds, and a steal.
Jeffries was one of the three players the Hornets acquired in the three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves. One of those players, Duane Washington Jr., has already been waived by the team. The Knicks sent over cash considerations in the deal which would help cover the contracts of all three if the Hornets decide to move on from them.
The Hornets will be back in action tonight as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. EST.
