Brandon Jennings groups LaMelo Ball with NBA greats LeBron James and Kobe Bryant
The Charlotte Hornets aren’t usually making national headlines — at least not for anything positive. They’ve been stuck in what feels like a never-ending rebuild, struggling to stay relevant in today’s NBA. But on Wednesday, one of their stars found his way into the national spotlight.
That would be LaMelo Ball.
Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings appeared on Fox Sports in an interview with Keyshawn Johnson, where he revealed his top five NBA players who skipped college. The list included all-time legends like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant — and surprisingly, himself.
But the name that really turned heads? LaMelo Ball.
Ball’s inclusion puts him in elite company — something that doesn’t come easy. For years, players could jump straight from high school to the NBA until the league implemented the “one-and-done rule” in 2005, requiring at least a year of college or overseas play before entering the draft.
Jennings’ full list?
“I would say myself, I’ll say LaMelo Ball, I’m gonna say LeBron James, I’m gonna say Kobe Bryant and then I’ll say Dwight Howard,” he told Johnson.
Is this list official or some groundbreaking metric? Not at all.
What’s really interesting is who didn’t make the list — guys like Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady, who also jumped straight from high school. That Ball popped into Jennings’ mind before those legends says a lot about how people see his potential, even if injuries have slowed him down a bit early on.
The Hornets might have something with Ball. It hasn’t been easy for him. But when he’s good, you can’t miss it. A former NBA player mentioned him with LeBron and Kobe. That definitely gets attention.
After looking so long for a leader, Charlotte might finally have one.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Who will the Hornets final two-way spot go to?
Should the Hornets sign PJ Hall to a two-way contract?
ESPN's Tony Kornheiser goes to bat for Hornets after Paul George diss