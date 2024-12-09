Charles Lee had words for Brandon Miller late in Hornets streak-ending win
Brandon Miller was instrumental during the fourth quarter of the Charlotte Hornets win on Sunday night. On the second night of a back-to-back and missing a boatload of rotational players, Miller guided the Hornets to victory. However, there was a moment during the final minutes that showed some frustration from his head coach, Charles Lee.
Charles Lee, Brandon Miller get into it late in fourth quarter
The Charlotte Hornets allowed a three to cut the lead to four with less than six minutes to go. Charles Lee called a timeout and immediately found Brandon Miller on the court. The coach had an incredulous look on his face and appeared to ask Miller what he was thinking. Miller listened as his coach pointedly discussed things with him.
Whatever Lee said, it galvanized Miller and the Hornets. They kept the Indiana Pacers at arm's length and broke a long losing streak. From that moment, Miller had six points, two rebounds, and two assists on perfect shooting from the field and the line to help cement the win.
That includes a monstrous, clutch dunk from Miller. Clinging to a four-point lead, Miller took the ball near the mid-court logo. He split the double-team with a dribble before gliding into the paint and lifting off for a huge slam over Pascal Siakam. That extended the lead to six and helped Charlotte win. Miller had 26 points total.
