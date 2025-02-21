Ex-Hornet LiAngelo Ball joins brothers in NBA 2K with hit song 'Tweaker'
Former Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, has officially been added to NBA 2K25 thanks to his hit song "Tweaker".
Ball previously played with his brother on the Hornets, though he never made it to the NBA level. He was involved in the Summer League with the Hornets and then their G-League affiliate, but he never cracked the big leagues.
Now, he gets to join his brothers in the basketball simulation. Gamers can't control him and make a team with the Ball brothers like LaVar Ball always wanted, but they can experience what he's doing now in the game.
Since the NBA didn't work out, the middle Ball brother did what many athletes have wanted to do: he became a rapper. Out of nowhere, his song "Tweaker" was all over social media. Virtually the entire NBA played it in locker rooms after games. It became a viral trend to ask anyone and everyone in or around the NBA to finish the lyrics of the song.
That paid dividends, as Ball landed a record deal with Def Jam. He has since put out a couple of other songs, but "Tweaker" remains the most notable. He performed it at NBA All-Star Weekend, and now it can play in the background of the menu on NBA 2K25.
Ball may not have made it to the NBA, as his last attempt failed and he moved on to other endeavors. He has, however, made it as a recording artist. It's no small feat to make it into a video game soundtrack, which Ball has officially done.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Miles Bridges opens up on Mark Williams' shocking return to the Hornets
Miles Bridges' big night not enough as Hornets fall to Nuggets
LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams ruled out for Hornets' road game in Denver
Hornets upset win over Lakers featured a LaMelo Ball milestone