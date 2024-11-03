Charles Lee evaluates Brandon Miller's return & LaMelo Ball's defensive woes
Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight game to the Boston Celtics by a 113-103 score. A 38-point first quarter proved to be the difference and with Nick Richards missing the game with a shoulder injury, the Celtics dominated the battle on the glass.
Following the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee met with the media for a press conference.
Brandon Miller's return
“There was a play for Brandon in the second half where we’re just trying to get ourselves going defensively, and he gathers the group together and just told them, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be tighter with our pick-and-roll coverage.’ Not only is he moving a little bit better and feeling his way back into the game, but I think you need that type of competitive spirit on the floor, somebody who is not only going to lead by example but also vocally so that it’s not always having to come from the coach. I just think that he helps uplift our whole group.”
LaMelo Ball's defensive struggles
“It’s probably a little bit of different terminology, different techniques that we’re trying to work on. I do think that’s just trying to continue to challenge him. We have to learn about if he can guard one-on-one or do we need to send a double team every time or are you going to foul? I think that’s something as a staff that we’ve got to figure out – what are we comfortable living with? Also, through conversations with him – can he just sit down and guard his yard and commit to just showing his hands and defending without fouling? We don’t want to shake anybody’s hand after they score, but I can live with some of the tough Payton Pritchard end-of-shot-clock fadeaway jumpers or the Jayson Tatum end-of-shot-clock fadeaway stepback jumper. It’s the ones where it’s just blow-bys or the non-competitive fouls where you’re kind of just giving up on the play and then just fouling guys. It’s not just ‘Melo – it’s a collective group effort.”
LaMelo Ball's great start offensively
“He’s been a great playmaker. I think in our early offense with the ball, he’s done a great job of creating off the pick-and-roll. Sometimes he gets a little sped up and I don’t think the rest of the team can keep up with his pace, but he still happens to make something happen out of nothing. I think his off-ball habits have improved. You’re seeing him get a couple more catch-and-shoot 3s because I think he’s trusting Tre Mann to run a pick-and-roll, or he’s trusting Brandon (Miller) or Miles (Bridges) or whomever it may be. He’s putting it together on both sides of the offensive side of the ball in terms of playing on the ball and off the ball.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller speaks on his synergy with Hornets star LaMelo Ball
He's back! Hornets guard Brandon Miller returns for clash with Celtics
Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün impresses in home loss to Celtics
Initial takeaways from Charlotte's disappointing loss to Tatum, Pritchard, Celtics