Charles Lee explains decision to start Grant Williams over Tidjane Salaün in Orlando
Charles Lee made a swap in the Charlotte Hornets starting five before last night's NBA Cup game in Orlando that mercifully wasn't injury related. Charlotte has started a dizzying number of combinations through three weeks of the NBA season, many of which have been necessitated by various injuries to key starters Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and Nick Richards. On Tuesday, Lee moved veteran big man Grant Williams to the starting line-up, forcing rookie Frenchman Tidjane Salaün to the bench.
Salaün had been playing with admirable effort and intensity, impacting the game on defense without lighting it up on offense. His statistical averages of three points, four rebounds, and one assist per game are far from flashy, but the rookie has acquitted himself well against the big dogs in his expanded role. Coach Lee spoke on his decision following last night's blowout lost in Orlando.
Lee praises Tidjane's improvement, Grant Williams "defensive savvy"
"I actually talked to Tidjane about it. It didn't necessarily have as much to do with his play, but I do think he's been getting better and better at helping us. It just felt like in a Cup game, on the road, there's been a little bit of a trend I would say, of our first quarter starts, so I just wanted to have a veteran out there that brings a little bit of extra stuff to his game. Understanding who he is already offensively, and that defensive savvy that Grant brings to the lineup too. I thought it was a good roster balance tonight."
It's hard to find any sort of fault in Charles Lee's reasoning. Charlotte's first quarter net rating of -12.5 ranks 25th in the league; statistical proof of the "trend" that Lee mentioned in his post game media availability. Charlotte put up a better fight in the first quarter in Orlando, losing 31-29 through 12 minutes, but the game got away from the Hornets in the following 36. Orlando blitzed Charlotte behind a carrer night from Franz Wagner who poured in 32 points against a Hornets defense that had no answers for the German National Team star.
Charlotte's next chance to rebound will come on Saturday night as they welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates to town for an afternoon tilt in the Queen City.
