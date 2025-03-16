Miles Bridges is going toe to toe with the NBA's best in key statistical category
Miles Bridges isn’t just playing well—he’s one of the leading scorers in the entire NBA this month.
After a 21-point outing in a 145-134 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Bridges officially overtook Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the top scoring mark in March. SGA then posted 48 points in Saturday's win over Detroit to regain control of the lead.
Efficiency Over Volume
What stands out isn’t just the raw numbers. It’s how Bridges is getting them. With LaMelo Ball and other key players missing time, there was always the possibility that Bridges would see a boost in numbers due to simply taking on more volume.
Instead, he’s been scoring more efficiently than he has all season. Over the past 10 games, he’s shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.9% from three. In a win against the Miami Heat, Bridges put up 35 points on 63% shooting, going 5/11 from beyond the arc. That isn’t just chucking up shots to fill a void—that’s legitimate, high-level scoring.
Is This the New Normal?
The biggest question: Can he sustain this level of play? The Hornets aren’t exactly in a position to turn down his production. With a young roster still searching for consistency, Bridges’ scoring outburst has provided much-needed stability. But long-term, if he continues to prove he can carry a significant scoring load efficiently, the conversation around his role in Charlotte—or elsewhere—gets a lot more interesting.
He’s playing the best basketball of his career, and it doesn’t look like a fluke.
