Charlotte Hornets sign Wendell Moore to two-way deal
The Charlotte Hornets are adding some backcourt depth, signing former first-round pick Wendell Moore to a two-way contract, league sources tell ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Moore, 22, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 6’5 guard spent two seasons with the Timberwolves, playing sparingly through 43 games. Moore also had a brief stint with the Detroit Pistons earlier this season before being waived.
Through his NBA career, Moore has averaged 1.7 points, 1.0 rebound, and 0.6 assists per game, primarily serving as a depth piece and spending time in the G League. He now joins a Charlotte team looking to develop young talent under new head coach Steve Clifford.
The Hornets have been active in reshaping their roster this season, and adding Moore on a two-way deal gives them some additional backcourt flexibility. The former Duke standout showed promise as a versatile perimeter defender in college, and Charlotte will look to tap into his two-way potential as they continue their rebuilding process.
Moore is expected to split time between the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
It'll be a homecoming for Moore, who play his high school ball just up the road from the Spectrum Center in Concord, North Carolina, and his college ball at Duke.
