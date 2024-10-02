Charlotte Hornets starting five receives shockingly low ranking by NBA analyst
It's no secret that expectations are fairly low for this Charlotte Hornets team, but you have to wonder how much of that stems from concern about the team's star players staying healthy throughout the course of a season.
Center Mark Williams is out at the moment, but his foot injury is considered to be "minor" and shouldn't keep him on the shelf for long. Meanwhile, the face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, is in great shape at the moment, but his injury history doesn't have anyone feeling optimistic about his chances of playing the majority of the season.
If they can stay healthy, this team can surprise people, especially if Brandon Miller and Mark Williams take massive leaps. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Hornets' starting lineup currently ranks 26th in the NBA.
Projected Starters: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams.
Andy Bailey's thoughts on the projected Charlotte starting five:
"It might be a little easier to get excited about this lineup if we hadn't just learned Mark Williams is dealing with a foot tendon strain and LaMelo Ball hadn't spent most of the last two seasons on the shelf.
"Struggles with availability for both could linger over this lineup and the Charlotte Hornets for much of 2024-25. If they're healthy, though, Charlotte could be sneaky competitive.
"Ball's combination of size, vision, and playmaking ability is pretty unusual, even in the NBA. And if he has a good rim-running 5 to play pick-and-roll with, defenses are going to have to key in on that two-man game.
"That will give wings or forwards like Josh Green and Miles Bridges the opportunity to drive past rotating defenses or take open catch-and-shoot threes.
"The X-factor, of course, is Brandon Miller. The 6'9" wing often looked like the next Paul George as a rookie in 2023-24, when he averaged 17.3 points, 2.5 threes, and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.3 percent from deep.
"With his outside shot, slashing ability, and defensive potential, he could start as early as this season. And if that happens, the Hornets might even challenge for a spot in the Play-In Tournament."
Does the ranking make sense?
Bailey ranked the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazer's starting lineups just ahead of Charlotte. I don't see how in the world Chicago and Portland are ranked higher, and you can make the argument that the overall talent/upside for the Hornets' starters is higher than Atlanta's, but it's close.
If LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams each play in 60+ games and Brandon Miller plays at an All-Star caliber level, this group will jump more than a few spots up this list at season's end.
