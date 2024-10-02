Could Tidjane Salaün Play in Charlotte More Than Expected in His Rookie Season?
The Charlotte Hornets have the ultimate mystery in their newest rookie Tidjane Salaün. The Hornets seem to be excited about their 6th overall pick, but they’re also aware he’s a work in progress. Salaün showed flashes of his potential during the Summer League, posting a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 17 minutes against the Denver Nuggets. However, as expected with a young prospect, he still looked extremely raw at times.
Salaün acknowledged at media day that defense will be his quickest path to earning consistent minutes. He’s embraced that challenge, working hard on the defensive end and showing the competitive fire the team wants to see. LaMelo Ball praised the rookie’s effort after the team’s first practice, saying, “Yeah, I like Tidjane. He competes a lot. He played real hard, so can’t complain about that.”
Jeff Peterson, the Hornets’ VP of Basketball Operations, also had high praise for Salaün's work ethic, noting, “He’s so freaking fearless. He comes in every day with the same attitude. You have to kick him out of the gym.” This relentless drive has impressed everyone in the organization, and it’s clear they believe in his potential.
Initially, it seemed like Salaün would spend a lot of time developing with the Greensboro Swarm. However, recent comments from DJ Bakker’s introductory press conference suggest we could see more of him in Charlotte than originally thought. The Hornets are committed to finding the right balance between NBA and G-League action, giving him the reps he needs to grow. They’ve made it clear that they believe in his potential and are willing to be patient with his development.
Salaün's focus on defense and relentless work ethic could help him break into the Hornets’ rotation sooner than expected. It may take time for him to fully adjust, but it's clear the organization is confident in his future. The front office definitely believes Salaün has a bright path ahead in Charlotte.
