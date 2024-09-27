Did the Hornets make a mistake by not trading Vasilije Micic?
The Charlotte Hornets had one of the best under-the-radar acquisitions at the trade deadline this past season, securing veteran guard Vasilije Micic in the trade with Oklahoma City that also netted Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, and two second-round picks for the now-retired Gordon Hayward.
In just 30 games (21 starts) with the Hornets, Micic averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, establishing himself as the clear backup to LaMelo Ball heading into the 2024-25 season. This summer, however, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Denver Nuggets expressed interest in trading for Micic which would pair him up with fellow Serbian native, Nikola Jokic. Obviously, the Hornets held onto him, but was it the right call?
Pros of trading Micic
For starters, Micic isn't a piece of the Hornets' long-term puzzle. He'll be turning 31 in January. That's not to say the Hornets can't have veteran players on the roster, but odds are he won't be here when this team turns the corner. So it would have made sense to unload him now when his value is at its peak and you get a future second-rounder or something of similar value player-wise in return.
Secondly, it opens up more playing time for Tre Mann, who is only 23 and can play both on and off the ball. He was rock-solid in 28 games with the Hornets averaging nearly 12 points per game. Moving off of Micic could have allowed the Hornets to use the extra roster spot to improve its frontcourt depth, rather than signing a 39-year-old Taj Gibson who will spend most nights as a DNP.
Cons of trading Micic
Injuries, of course. LaMelo Ball has been unable to stay on the court for the past two seasons and if he goes down again, you're putting a lot on Tre Mann's plate and probably more than you would like to. Seth Curry and even Cody Martin could run the point if needed, but an injury to Ball without Micic would mean they would have to make an in-season move or bring up KJ Simpson earlier. Neither is ideal.
Final verdict
Personally, I would have made the move. Micic is a fun player to watch and is a hidden gem of sorts, but I'm all for increasing the minutes of Tre Mann and adding another body in the frontcourt. Would it be a risk? Absolutely. But the Hornets are in year one with this new regime and aren't necessarily pushing all the buttons to make a run right away. If the worst-case scenario happens, well you'll get a pretty high pick in what is considered to be a really good 2025 NBA Draft.
