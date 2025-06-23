ESPN insider drops thoughts on whether or not the Hornets will deal LaMelo Ball
The NBA offseason, as always, can be summed up as being a game of chess being played during a fireworks show.
The chessboard is the salary cap. With the new CBA, it's become increasingly difficult to navigate roster building for the foreseeable future. With a salary cap being in place, teams are unable to spend freely, like they can in the MLB, which creates several limits. This, in turn, forces teams into strategized planning. Each move that's made, whether it be a two-way player or a super-max contract, has its long-term effects, and just like chess, you need to be focused on the long game, not the now.
The fireworks are the signings, rumors, trades, draft selections, Shams' "BREAKING:" tweets that change an entire franchise in seconds, and the fake reporters who, every now and then, hit on a report that gives half their fanbase on Twitter hope of accuracy. It's loud and chaotic, and people love it.
Of course, the chess players are the general managers. Each GM is trying to defeat the other, making calculated and thought-out moves to better their franchise. They have to sacrifice pieces, such as beloved players, to be able to take full control of the board later.
At the end of the day, having the best roster in July does not mean you'll have the best roster in June.
The fireworks continue to go off, as one was heard last week when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins reported something that caught the attention of Charlotte Hornets fans.
"They might be moving on from LaMelo Ball, I'm hearing that. Though it sounds crazy, this draft - there's gonna be a whole lotta trades."
It fired up trade rumors, mock trades, everything. Fans started to speculate on the return the Charlotte Hornets could get if they were to move on from Ball this offseason, and the former NBA big man made it clear that there were talks.
Then another firework went off.
"I think that if you're Charlotte, coming off back to back seasons with not much winning there, I'm sure they are open to a lot. I haven't heard anything definitive about LaMelo Ball or any team or those conversations as of yet," senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported earlier today.
For those who are unaware, Shams is the most reputable source of news in the NBA, whether it be trades, free agent signings, or injuries. When Perk reported that he was hearing that they may move on from LaMelo, it was something to take with a grain of salt. Shams confirming that he has not heard anything means the team likely has not engaged in conversations, though things can change.
"If a team calls the Charlotte Hornets and makes a massive offer or real push for LaMelo Ball, if you're the Hornets, you have to be all ears at that point, right?"
A massive trade offer would be something the Hornets should not consider lightly. The only issue is the timing of it. Any deal the Hornets make involving Ball will likely leave them with a hole at the point guard position. With the Hornets owning the fourth pick in the upcoming draft, it would make sense to draft a point guard like Tre Johnson or Jeremiah Fears if Ball is dealt, or if they are planning to deal the former All-Star. With the increasing rumors about Duke wing Kon Knueppel, it seems unlikely that the Hornets move on from LaMelo.
