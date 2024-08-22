5 Key Games to Watch in the Charlotte Hornets' 2024-25 Season
The 2024-2025 NBA season is just two months away, and the Charlotte Hornets are set to begin the Charles Lee era.
With a talented young core led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the team is poised to make a leap forward.
While the full 82-game schedule offers numerous intriguing matchups, a handful of games stand out as particularly important for the Hornets' aspirations.
Let's delve deeper. Here are five of the most important games on the Charlotte Hornets' 2024-2025 schedule, with additional details about their significance.
Season Opener vs. Houston Rockets (Oct. 23)
The first game of the season sets the tone and expectations. The young Hornets, led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, will face a rebuilding Rockets squad featuring Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks. This game will indicate early how both teams have progressed during the offseason.
Home Opener vs. Miami Heat (Oct. 26)
The Hornets’ home opener at the Spectrum Center vs. the Miami Heat, a consistent playoff contender, will provide a tough early-season challenge for the Hornets. This game is significant for the Hornets to try to establish their home-court advantage.
San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 7)
This matchup will showcase the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft: Brandon Miller and Victor Wembanyama. All eyes will be on this game to see how these young stars fare against each other.
Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 27)
LeBron James and the Lakers always bring excitement. This game will be a measuring stick for the Hornets, as they'll face a championship contender. It's also a chance for fans to see some of the league's biggest stars in action.
Chicago Bulls (Jan. 17)
The Hornets' only nationally televised game of the season carries added significance. It's a chance for the team to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. The potential matchup between LaMelo Ball and his brother, Lonzo Ball, adds another layer of intrigue to this game.
These five games highlight important moments throughout the season, from setting the tone early on to facing tough competition and showcasing their young talent. The Hornets' 2024-25 season promises to be filled with exciting matchups and opportunities for growth.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
What is Mark Williams' Ceiling with the Charlotte Hornets?
What does a peak LaMelo Ball season look like?
Three Reasons Why the Charlotte Hornets Have a Bright Future
The Charlotte Hornets' Starting Lineup Dilemma: Grant Williams or Josh Green?