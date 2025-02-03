Golden State rumored to be interested in LaMelo Ball; Here's why a deal won't happen
The Golden State Warriors are showing interest in Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, per Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.
The Warriors have been looking for a star to pair with Steph Curry before the future Hall of Fame guard's career ends, and Ball was a player mentioned.
Golden State had the chance to select Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft, however took Memphis center James Wiseman. Wiseman was with the team for three seasons before he was sent to Detroit.
As a Hornets fan, you do not need to worry about a move like this happening. The Warriors do not exactly have the best assets to give the Hornets for a budding superstar on a good contract. The only team that might have the assets to acquire Ball at the moment that seems realistic is the Houston Rockets. For at least through the deadline, LaMelo Ball will stay a Charlotte Hornet.
That being said, what would a potential deal look like?
The Trade
Charlotte Hornets receive: F Andrew Wiggins, F Jonathan Kuminga, G/F Brandin Podziemski, 2025 1st Round Selection, 2027 1st Round Selection (Top Three Protected).
Golden State Warriors receive: G LaMelo Ball, G/F DaQuan Jeffries
This is arguably the best haul the Warriors can give for Ball. The Warriors are first apron hard-capped and do not have much leeway with Ball's $35 million per year deal. The Warriors were unwilling to trade Podziemski for Utah's Lauri Markkannen over the summer, however, a regression from the second-year man might force the Warriors' hand to ensure they get a star alongside Curry.
Kuminga would be an interesting addition for Charlotte. His play style is similar to Miles Bridges, and would give the Hornets an easier path to move Bridges. Wiggins could be turned around for more assets, as a former NBA Champion/All-Star still averaging 17 points a night would draw interest. The Hornets could easily turn Ball into Podziemski, Kuminga, two firsts, and more assets from moving Bridges/Wiggins.
This trade offers both teams flexibility and potential upside. For the Warriors, it's a necessary move to stay competitive in the West, while the Hornets get younger and more versatile, setting themselves up for a strong future.
All that being said, no, this trade will not happen.
