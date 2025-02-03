NBA insider believes Brandon Ingram could be dealt; Should the Hornets pursue?
The Charlotte Hornets find themselves at a pivotal moment, with a franchise cornerstone in LaMelo Ball but still searching for that second star to elevate the team into playoff contention.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, one name emerges as both an intriguing and realistic target: Brandon Ingram.
The New Orleans Pelicans forward, whose contract expires following this season, represents not just a potential transaction, but a transformative opportunity for a Hornets franchise that has long sought to establish itself as a genuine Eastern Conference competitor.
Former NBA executive Ryan McDonough recently highlighted Ingram's potential availability, on NBA TV.
"Yeah, this may not be a popular opinion, but I think Brandon Ingram is the most likely to get moved, and the reason for that is his contract doesn't carry beyond this year," McDonough said. "Brandon Ingram's on an expiring contract. He makes $36 million this year. He is going to be an unrestricted free agent if he's not extended, and so far, it seems like he and the New Orleans Pelicans have been a ways apart in their contract extension talks. So I think of those four guys, Ingram is the most likely to get moved."
This insight from McDonough suggests a unique opportunity for the Hornets to acquire a star-caliber player. With contract negotiations stalling in New Orleans, Charlotte could position itself as an ideal destination for both Ingram and the Pelicans.
Here are reasons why the former All-Star would be a great fit in Charlotte.
Perfect Fit with LaMelo Ball
Ingram's skillset would complement LaMelo Ball's playmaking brilliance perfectly. As a three-level scorer who can create his own shot and operate effectively off-ball, Ingram would give the Hornets a reliable scoring option who can capitalize on Ball's exceptional court vision. Their pick-and-roll chemistry could become one of the league's most dynamic offensive partnerships.
Prime Timeline Alignment
At 27 years old, Ingram aligns ideally with the Hornets' young core. His prime years would coincide with the development of Charlotte's promising talent, creating a sustainable competitive window. His progression from a raw talent to an All-Star caliber player demonstrates the type of growth trajectory the Hornets should seek in their cornerstone pieces.
Addresses Critical Team Needs
The Hornets desperately need consistent perimeter scoring and creation, areas where Ingram excels. His career averages of 22.2 points per game on efficient shooting splits would immediately upgrade Charlotte's offensive capabilities. His 6'8" frame and 7'3" wingspan also provide defensive versatility the team currently lacks.
North Carolina Connection
As a Kinston, North Carolina native, Ingram would be returning to his home state. This homecoming narrative could resonate with both the player and fanbase, potentially increasing the likelihood of long-term commitment to the franchise.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
Hornets miss out on top-tier prospects in latest NBA Mock Draft
Hornets continue homestand against division rival Wizards
Tidjane Salaün added to injury report after being recalled from Greensboro