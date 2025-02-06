Grade the trade: Hornets ship out Martin and Micic for a veteran center and 1st round pick
A little over an hour before the trade deadline arrives, the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns came to an agreement on the trade.
Trade details
Phoenix gets: Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, 2026 2nd round pick
Charlotte gets: Jusuf Nurkic, 2026 1st round pick
Grading the trade
Schuyler Callihan: A+
I had to do a doubletake when I saw the details of the trade. I'm floored that the Hornets were able to turn Cody Martin, an injury prone defensive-minded player, and Vasilije Micic, an aging backup guard, into a proven starting center a first-round pick in next year's draft. This is a massive win for Jeff Peterson as it fills the void left behind by Mark Williams and adds another first-rounder to the mix. Plus, Martin and Micic didn't have a future here.
Zachary Roberts: A-
One can't help but think that the Hornets could've diversified the returns by sending Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic to different teams. However, neither of them was worth a first-round pick on their own, so it's a huge win to get a first back for them. They also fill an immediate hole on the roster with Jusuf Nurkic, who absolutely serves as a solid placeholder until they once again try to find the center of the future after trading Mark Williams. Adding a second-rounder in to sweeten the pot makes sense, but it is a slightly steep giveaway for Charlotte. Unless they make more moves, their rotation still isn't in a good spot right now.
Ian Black: B
Logical follow up to the Knecht trade. Nurkic should be able to fill the extra minutes at center left by Mark Williams as to allow for a proper measurement of the building blocks on the roster. Cody Martin’s role was a bit redundant and Micic was never going to be in Charlotte longer than his current contract anyways. The extra first round pick is also nice for the budding war chest being compiled by Jeff Peterson.
Matt Alquiza: A+
This was a master stroke from Peterson. Nurkic fills the Hornets’ immediate center need and Charlotte picks up a first-round pick in the deal. On top of that, shipping out Martin and Micic opens up minutes for KJ Simpson, Dalton Knecht, and Josh Okogie, three young players who need to soak up all of the minutes they can handle.
Austin Leake: A
Huge fan of this trade from Jeff Peterson. Cody Martin and Vasa Micic’s time in Charlotte was coming to an end and they acquired a first round pick and a center for the time being. Overall pleased with the moves and draft capital the Hornets management has acquired.
