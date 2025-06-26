Guess who's back: Vasilije Micic dealt to the Hornets as part of the Mark Williams deal
The updates continue to come in for the Charlotte Hornets, this time in regards to the previous Mark Williams deal:
Vasilije Micic, whom the Hornets dealt to the Phoenix Suns at the 2025 NBA trade deadline for Jusuf Nurkic, is returning to the team as part of the Mark Williams deal.
Micic's $8.1 million option is being exercised by Phoenix, allowing the trade to be completed. Vasa averaged 9 points across 66 games with the Hornets, shooting 39.3% from the field. His time with Phoenix was nothing short of disappointing, where he did not score across five different games with the team.
Micic was expected to go overseas this offseason, though his option being exercised puts into question of whether or not this will happen. Nonetheless, the Mark Williams deal is now complete, and the Hornets have made a reset at the center position.
More moves are set to come for the Hornets.
