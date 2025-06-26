Draft night stunner: Reacting to the Hornets trading Mark Williams again
Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets selected Duke's Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick, they made a big-time trade, once again involving center Mark Williams.
Below are the full trade details, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Phoenix Suns receive: C Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets receive: 29th overall pick, 2029 1st-round pick
Note: The Suns will have to include a player in this deal to make the salaries match. Former Hornets Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic are most likely to be involved.
What does this mean for Charlotte? Is this the right decision? Here's what our staff has to say about the deal.
Zach Roberts: Shock
I’m a little shocked to see Mark Williams go on a draft-night trade that doesn’t really pave the way to pick a center. And they now have three picks after the 28th, which is good, but not really all that useful. Moussa Diabate and Jusuf Nurkic is not really a great center tandem, so while the return is good and Williams probably didn’t have a future in Charlotte, there are a few questions persisting now that weren’t there before.
Schuyler Callihan: Stunned
Although it would be hard to repair the relationship, I felt like the Hornets could have let this next season ride out with Williams to see if he could develop into a top 15 or so center, but I understand it. I guess I'm more shocked that it took place when it did and not after the draft. There will be teams who need centers after the draft, and they could've probably landed the 29th pick by packaging 33 and 34 together. I'm a big believer in Moussa Diabate, but not sure he's the center of the future. Look for the Hornets to target a big man with the 29th pick.
Owen O'Connor: Not surprised
Had seen Williams' name pop up in rumors over the past few weeks, and after the Lakers fiasco, it was clear the team was set on moving on. What I’m interested in now is to see what they plan on doing at center, whether it be Moussa Diabate, Jusuf Nurkic, or someone else.
Albert Bottcher: Resolved
Williams had games now and then where he looked like an absolute beast, grabbing rebounds left and right while throwing down one thunderous dunk after another. But the injury troubles and defensive shortcomings were far more regular, so a departure seemed inevitable. After his trade to the Lakers was rescinded earlier this year, I wasn't quite sure that there would be much of a market left for Mark. With that in mind, this is a pretty solid return that gives the Hornets multiple options to refill the center rotation.
