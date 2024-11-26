Hornets coach Charles Lee praises LaMelo Ball after 44-point night in loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball, albeit in a losing effort, had another career outing last night. In a 95-84 loss to the Orlando Magic, Ball scored 44 points, 52.3% of the team's overall output. That came one game after a 50-point outing, although once again in a loss. Charles Lee, Charlotte's first-year head coach, had a lot of praise to lavish on his young star after the game.
Charles Lee praises LaMelo Ball's overall game
LaMelo Ball followed up his 50-point game on 38 shots with a 44-point outing, needing just 30 attempts to reach that number. It was an efficient night, and Lee said afterward, “I just think that he’s continuing to find his spots. I think the team is doing a great job screening for him and getting him open."
Scoring isn't the only thing Ball is doing well. He had seven assists last night and is averaging 6.9 for the year. Lee said he believes Ball is trusting his passes and "hitting the seam pass and allowing that seam guy to make the appropriate reads." The head coach added, "Sometimes he makes something out of nothing. I just think that he was great tonight offensively."
Defense has been a bit of a sore spot for LaMelo Ball during his career. Even Steve Clifford, noted defensive guru, had trouble with that aspect of Ball's game. Lee knows it's Ball's offense that he's known for, but wanted to "highlight some of his defensive efforts" from the contest. "I thought he had active hands," he said. "The defensive rebounds he had where our bigs are locked up and wrestling with the other big and he flies in for a couple rebounds, so I thought he helped us in a lot of different areas tonight.”
Ball is now averaging 31 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks on 44% shooting in what is so far a career year.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charles Lee laments turnovers in Magic loss
LaMelo Ball broke a record in the loss