Hornets GM Jeff Peterson offers high praise for rookie Tidjane Salaün
One of the biggest swing points for the Charlotte Hornets headed into the 2025-2026 season will be the development of second-year forward Tidjane Salaün.
Fresh off Salaün’s rookie season, Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson offered glowing praise for the teams most recent lottery pick during exit interviews, particularly his work ethic.
“He's an incredible worker, incredible competitor. He's a sponge. He's coachable,” said Peterson. “The guy's in the gym more than anyone. He comes back at night. He loves it.”
It was definitely an up-and-down season for Salaun, who also spent time with the Hornets G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
Through 60 games with the Hornets this season, Salaun averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds while shooting 33% from the field. He started the season off roughly, but his numbers noticeably improved during the last two months of the season. In March, the 6-foot-8 and 207 pound rookie averaged 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while making 49% of his shots. This month, he averaged 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.
He put up some impressive performances as the season wound down, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 8th, and scoring 13 points and bringing down five boards against the Kings.
While his numbers did not shoot up drastically, any signs of improvement are encouraging from a 19-year-old who is still developing confidence.
While it's understandably the standard to hope that a top-ten pick blossoms into a star, the Hornets don't need that from Salaün. As Salaün continues to grow, his reportedly strong work ethic should help him grow into a contributing role player for the Hornets in the next coming years.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Reviewing Mark Williams' topsy-turvy season with the Charlotte Hornets
Miami’s Play-In triumph decides the fate of a future Hornets first-round pick
Could the Hornets make a run at Lonzo Ball this offseason?
Hornets legend and assistant coach Kemba Walker to join BIG3