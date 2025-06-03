Hornets jump in three-team mock trade headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant
The New York Knicks just fired Tom Thibodeau.
They lost the Eastern Conference Finals in six games to the Indiana Pacers, despite being favored going into the series. Now, it's likely that the next coach brought in by the Knicks is going to work on the five out offense for the squad, looking to use Karl-Anthony Towns better than Thibs had.
However, what if the Knicks look to break up their core after just one season together?
A lot of noise came out of the Phoenix Suns' front office today, regarding their superstar wing Kevin Durant. Three key details? They have lowered their asking price for Kevin Durant, want draft capital, and are looking to get a center in return for Durant.
A lot of noise came out of the Phoenix Suns front office today, regarding their superstar wing Kevin Durant. Three key details? They have lowered their asking price for Kevin Durant, want draft capital, and are looking to get a center in return for Durant.
...which the Knicks can offer (sort of).
Since the Suns are in the second apron, they are incentivized to make deals involving Durant, who's set to make $54.7 million. The Knicks have Towns, who is making $53.1 million. A straight-up swap would not work, given that Durant is making more money than Towns.
That's where the Charlotte Hornets come in.
In this three-team deal, the Hornets receive Grayson Allen and Miles "Deuce" McBride to help facilitate the deal between the two teams. They would be sending out Josh Green and Nick Smith Jr, as well as sending Phoenix back their 2026 first-round pick in exchange for the Knicks' 2026 first-round pick. Moving Grayson Allen would help the Suns with their cap situation, and it was reported earlier that the Hornets are looking to take on bad contracts.
As for the Knicks, this move would push Mitchell Robinson back into the starting lineup, while adding another top scorer alongside Jalen Brunson. With the Knicks making a coaching change, perhaps the new coach they bring in would prefer Durant to Towns, giving the Knicks a high-level scoring guard and wing. They would also be adding Nick Smith Jr in the place of Deuce McBride (and potentially Cam Payne), who is only 21 years old and has high upside off the bench.
With Phoenix, this is probably not the haul for Durant they were expecting, but it's enough to keep them in playoff contention. Towns and Devin Booker have played already, during their college days at Kentucky. So, there should not be any worry about chemistry issues or how the two can gel. Phoenix would also receive its first round pick back from the Jusuf Nurkic deal, while adding two second round picks and Josh Green (who can easily be rerouted to get further under the second apron).
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider believes the Hornets will "probably" keep the fourth pick
The Charlotte Hornets' contract decision that would turn heads around the NBA
Hornets predicted to make stunning decision with 4th pick in NBA draft
Miles Bridges makes bold prediction for the Hornets' 2025-26 season