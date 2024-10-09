Hornets rise against division rival Miami Heat in final seconds
The Charlotte Hornets faced a mix of highs and lows in their preseason win against the Miami Heat that ended 111-108. LaMelo Ball led the charge with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, shooting an efficient 50% from three. Tre Mann added 14 points, all from two-point shots, while Tidjane Salaün had another impressive game, hitting four of seven three-point attempts and providing a spark in the fourth quarter.
However, the night wasn't perfect for the Hornets. Brandon Miller struggled, shooting just 2-for-13 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep. Vasilije Micić had a tough night as well, playing only four minutes before sitting down after committing four turnovers and posting a -16 in plus/minus. Nick Richards also hurt the team with several costly illegal screens.
Best of the Night – LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball was the clear standout, showing great leadership and hustle, especially on the defensive side. He forced a key jump ball, followed by hitting a three-pointer that electrified the team. His shooting and overall energy were exactly what the Hornets needed moving forward.
Worst of the Night – Brandon Miller’s Shooting
Brandon Miller had a rough night, shooting just 2-of-13 from the field. The Hornets rely on him as one of their key players, and his poor shooting hurt their chances. Hopefully, this off night is just a blip and not a sign of things to come with fewer midrange shots in his arsenal.
Stat of the Night – Tidjane Salaun 4/7 from 3PT
Tidjane Salaun provided a much-needed lift off the bench, hitting 4 of his 7 three-point attempts. His development has been a bright spot for the Hornets, and he could earn more playing time if he keeps this up.
The Hornets will take on the Grizzlies in Memphis on Thursday for their third preseason game.
