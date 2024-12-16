Hornets star Brandon Miller rises in The Ringer player rankings
Brandon Miller continues to impress. In the latest update to The Ringer's top 100 NBA player rank, the Charltotte Hornets forward has moved up yet again, steadily rising as he keeps getting better in his young NBA career. He's currently in the middle of a hot streak and an impressive sophomore leap.
Brandon Miller jumps in The Ringer NBA Rank
While it has only translated to one win, Brandon Miller has found an exceptional offensive gear without LaMelo Ball. At times, he struggled to find his own shot with Ball on the bench, but he's since been able to score at an impressive level. Over the last 10 games, he's averaging almost 28 points per game on over 40% from three.
That has pushed Miller to 75th in The Ringer's ranking. Last time we checked in on the Hornets in this list, Miller was 83rd. It's been about three weeks since then, and the second-year forward's play has only gotten better.
Miller jumped Alex Caruso, Naz Reid, Jerami Grant, Trey Murphy, Myles Turner, and CJ McCollum among others to get to his new spot. On the season, the Hornets star is averaging 22.1 points per game on 54.7% true shooting. He's also averaging over five rebounds per game.
For what it's worth, teammate LaMelo Ball hasn't moved. He was ranked 27th in that initial ranking. He played some games after it but has been sidelined since a 98-94 loss to the Miami Heat in November, so he's stayed at the same rank.
