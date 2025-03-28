BREAKING: Hornets star LaMelo Ball to miss the remainder of the season
Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Ball has been playing through the pain in recent weeks, and team doctors and outside specialists concluded that the two procedures will allow Ball to heal and have a full offseason.
Ball's injury was clearly notable, as since February 7th the former All-Star was averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.5% from three point range. Before the injury the young star was having a career year, becoming the first Hornet to ever average 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single season.
The news is disappointing for Hornets fans, but long term health for LaMelo should be prioritized over having him play the remaining 10 games of the season on a team that has been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Hornets sit 18-54, holding the third-highest odds in the upcoming draft. Their focus will seemingly shift toward the development of players such as Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson at the guard position to end the year, as it is unlikely Tre Mann will return.
Another disappointing loss for the Hornets, as their big 4 of Ball, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams have yet to really see meaningful time together at this point.
